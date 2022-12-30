Taxing people, then spending their money
What if the government handled its finances like most people? Most people look at their income, then adjust spending or increase income.
Taking on debt requires thought. When you make payments on a debt, you have fewer resources available for other things. Saving is imperative. If you don’t save, you won’t be able to meet future needs.
What if the government was to look at the income they expect and the national debt and make a plan to pay down the debt in, say 100 years, and then live on the remaining income without taking on unnecessary debt?
I thought like that. I didn’t buy many expensive things on credit. It made it possible for us to have a home that’s paid for and a secure future (assuming our savings are not eroded by inflation). It means deciding what’s necessary and what’s nice.
The government should determine what is needed, compare that to what is expected, total the income of all taxable entities, then tax all entities the percentage required, no deductions. Every income-producing entity should have proportional skin in the game. No favoritism.
It will never happen.
It’s too much fun spending other people’s money.
Robert C. Feague
Traverse City
