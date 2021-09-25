For all my voting friends
To my Democrat friends, thank you for bringing some sanity back into the White House.
To my Republican friends, what can you say when you watch the country that you love fall apart? If your party runs what's his name again in 2024, do you think this time they will actually hang Mike Pence? You people sure know how to pick them.
The people who did the American insurrection on Jan. 6 were on drugs. Those drugs are called hate and selfishness. They don't cost any money. They're free and the devil loves them.
Perhaps maybe we should all take a look at our own lives and ask ourselves how far are we getting from God today? There will be no laughing on Judgment Day.
May God bless each and every one of you, and may we find peace in America.
Edward D. Fay
