Wessell's right for Leelanau
Hey friends who vote in Leelanau Township… Election Day is coming!
Please make sure to re-elect County Commissioner Ty Wessell. Ty is smart, works across the aisle and truly wants what’s best for Leelanau and those who live/visit here.
Ty has done a great job and we are lucky to have his leadership. He has raised the right questions, works collaboratively to build partnerships and engages the citizenry. Under Ty’s leadership, we finally have a septic ordinance and progress on affordable housing. He also advocates for maintaining sound finances, reducing county debt and keeping taxes low.
Carolyn and Dave Faught
Omena
