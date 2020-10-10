Protect RBG's legacy
America lost a giant with the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her life's work was about protecting marginalized groups and ensuring basic human rights for all, including healthcare access. A potential new justice is now being rushed through the nomination process. If this happens, the consequences will be huge for our access to healthcare.
In November, the Affordable Care Act and the protections it provides will be argued in the Supreme Court. A strong Democratic showing in this election, including a vote for Gary Peters for U.S. Senate, can help us keep the healthcare we value.
Barbara Faller
Traverse City
