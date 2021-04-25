Not representative of the people
In November 2018 Proposition 3 passed in Michigan. Its goal was to make voting safer and more accessible for Michigan residents. Some, but not all, of its provisions included: ensuring that military and overseas voters could obtain absentee ballots, automatically register citizens to vote at the Secretary of State office, access an absentee ballot for any reason, allow citizens to register to vote with proof of residency, ensure the accuracy and integrity of elections by auditing election results. Michigan voters approved and Proposition 3 passed with a 2-1 margin.
State Republicans have decided they want changes that will restrict voting with Senate Bills 273-311. Though these senators say these will make voting easier, a Republican county clerk from Ottawa County who is on the Association of County Clerks legislative committee said "I don't think there's any way that you can claim, that taken as a whole, it would make voting easier" (Politifact, April 2).
Among the changes are alterations that suppress some of the accessibility we voted for with Proposition 3. This is not representative of the people.
Barbara Faller
Traverse City