Best way to celebrate Labor Day
For Labor Day, we need to remember the importance of “work."
For the individual, it enhances our sense of usefulness and belonging. The earnings provide access to goods and services. It promotes a daily routine, increased activity and physical and mental well-being. It provides a sense of self-worth when you take care of yourself and your family and contribute to society.
Work promotes community cohesion and safety, civil participation and reduces public spending. We need our workforce to contribute to, and maintain, social programs and services.
Labor Day pays tribute to the achievements of American workers. Historically, it was in response to long hours and no time off.
Today, for people accessible to their workplace by phone/computer, this can have new meaning: Don’t answer the phone and check emails. Relax and enjoy the day with family and friends.
In this post-COVID “internet society,” we need to reconnect with each other. We need to stop looking at a screen and, instead, focus on our surroundings and the people we are actually with.
Let’s really celebrate this holiday and enjoy the day. Hopefully, we can build a stronger, more connected society with a brighter future for everyone.
Sheree Fallen
Bellaire
