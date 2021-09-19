Friday fans and state at high contagion rates
Did anyone else see the irony of the two front page top of the fold items in the Sept. 4 Record-Eagle? The CDC "on Friday labeled most of Michigan's counties as high-transmission areas," while no one was seen wearing a mask nor was there any social distancing in the picture of the Traverse City West student section at Thirlby Field on Friday, Sept. 3.
Come on Traverse City Area Public Schools. Get your act together and demonstrate that you truly value the health of your students and the community.
Will Fagan
Grand Traverse County