Let the professionals work
Though I have a degree in electrical engineering, I can’t imagine going to my medical professional and telling her how to replace a knee, treat cancer, monitor my child’s health, etc. I trust civil engineers to design the bridges and roads we use every day. Lawyers represent us in civil and criminal litigations.
As a retired educator with a master's degree in secondary education and more than 35 years experience teaching physics and working as an administrator in secondary schools, I was responsible for developing curricula and holding children accountable while in school. Parents understood that my colleagues and I were trained professionals. They came to us for advice.
The present trend to tell teachers what and how to teach by nonprofessionals will ultimately hurt our children. Show some respect and trust teachers to do their jobs.
Will Fagan
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.