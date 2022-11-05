Don't impose religion through government
The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. Though I personally may be opposed to abortion, doesn't the First Amendment prohibit any religion, including mine, from being imposed upon others by the government? To do so would be indicative of a theocracy. Proposal 3 would allow each person to choose, based on their own religious and/or moral code.
Will Fagan
Traverse City
