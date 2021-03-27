Church teachings on sexual orientation
In recent weeks, statements have been made about the Catholic Church’s teaching concerning sexual orientation. There is a myth that the Catholic Church “condemns persons who identify as homosexual.” As stated by Rev. Philip Smith (Parochial vicar, Most Blessed Sacrament Church and Corpus Christi University Parish in Toledo, Ohio - Diocese of Toledo), the Catechism of the Catholic Church states that all persons, without regard to sexual orientation, “must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided (CCC2358).”
In addition, The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have affirmed that the church community is a place where all “should experience friendship. This community can be a rich source of human relationships and friendships, so vital to living a healthy life.”
Will Fagan
Grand Traverse County