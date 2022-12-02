Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 40 kts from the west and highest waves around 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI and Seul Choix Point to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&