Why are food pantries necessary in the U.S.?
This year, according to the Record-Eagle, “Food pantries have seen a significant increase” in clients over previous years.
Thank goodness food pantries are there helping those in need. The real question is: “Why are they needed?”
Approximately 1 out of 8 people – and 1 out of 6 children – in the U.S. live in poverty.
Minimum wages don’t meet the standards of a living wage; inadequate affordable housing; and tax policies that favor the wealthy are just a few of the systemic inequalities needing to be addressed. Only then will we, as a country, demonstrate a true commitment to solving the problem.
Will Fagan
Traverse City
