Why are food pantries necessary in the U.S.?

This year, according to the Record-Eagle, “Food pantries have seen a significant increase” in clients over previous years.

Thank goodness food pantries are there helping those in need. The real question is: “Why are they needed?”

Approximately 1 out of 8 people – and 1 out of 6 children –  in the U.S. live in poverty.

Minimum wages don’t meet the standards of a living wage; inadequate affordable housing; and tax policies that favor the wealthy are just a few of the systemic inequalities needing to be addressed. Only then will we, as a country, demonstrate a true commitment to solving the problem.

Will Fagan

Traverse City

