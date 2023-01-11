A handy tip about bicycle etiquette
Having bicycle toured extensively across the United States, around Lake Michigan, the northeast states, France, Italy, etc., one of the first things you learn (after wearing a helmet) is that, when you are passing other cyclists and pedestrians, to provide adequate notification by announcing in a loud voice: "Cyclists on your left!"
A single bell chime or announcing as you are immediately passing them will often go unheard.
Let's prevent unnecessary accidents and show some consideration. Be safe and have fun.
Will Fagan
Traverse City
