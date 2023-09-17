True impact – if new zoning ordinances are approved
The city attorney for Traverse City is writing ordinance changes for the "proposed zoning changes."
This is about money, not housing.
Our city planner doesn't know this city and its residents. He gives a 20-minute speech before the City Commission that no layman understands. I trust him as much as I trust an asp in my garden. He takes questions from commissioners and starts praising his plan.
This plan would destroy the tranquility of our neighborhoods by changing lot sizes and allowing two or more homes on single-family lots. Additional housing changes the property tax base and increases taxes collected by the city.
Those of us not wanting to give up our tranquility must then think about selling, being driven out and leaving the area. This would create more tax base for the city, as new owners would pay a full tax rate. The city wins, either way. Longtime residents lose. You can't build a garage apartment or house and charge low-income rent and pay for your investment.
After all this, we would be stuck with the city planner's outlandish ideas, the last one left after ruining West Front Street with his lighting poles.
This proposal should go to a vote of the people – not to seven whose minds are already made up.
It shouldn't be a quick decision because it would be a forever change.
Thomas Evon, Sr.
Traverse City
