Vote for Biden
The U.S. has a leader who has been using his office to enrich himself and his friends, who has used his power to get his allies out of jail, who has repeatedly appointed unqualified people to run government agencies whose purpose has been to destroy them, who lies, who encourages hate. He is trying to undermine the election itself and has threatened to not accept the results if he loses.
In order to preserve our democracy we must stop this now. We need to elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
Christina Evans
Bellaire
