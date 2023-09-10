Project was wrong in 2002 - and it still is
In 2002, five environmental groups — The Sierra Club (under the local Traverse Group of the Sierra Club's request), All the Way to the Bay, Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council (NMEAC), Coalition for Sensible Growth and the former Michigan Land Use Institute (MLUI) — filed a lawsuit to halt construction of the proposed Hartman-Hammond Bridge.
As Helen Milliken, Michigan's former first lady, said, "... the project would harm some of the premiere waterways and parkland in our region and offer no solution to traffic congestion.”
The groups prevailed.
The Boardman River remains a blue-ribbon trout stream. Once gone, the valley will forever lose wetlands, wildlife habitat, highly increase the levels of noise, air and water pollution and create one of the busiest regional corridors, overloading local roads and causing even more congestion in Traverse City.
There are other solutions to the Hartman-Hammond Bridge, and many other ways to use the estimated $320,000 to relieve congestion than to destroy one of our region's most treasured natural area.
It was the wrong direction back in 2002, when I was the chairperson of the all-volunteer Traverse Group of the Sierra Club, along with our amazing executive committee and the thousands of Sierra Club members who opposed this plan.
It is even more wrong now.
Monica Evans
Honor
