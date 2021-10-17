Standing for women's rights
On Oct. 2, hundreds of women and men lined the sidewalks in Traverse City and indeed, in small towns and large cities across our nation to stand up to protect a woman's right to choose. Response from drivers-by was incredible and reinforced that fact that the majority of people want to see Row vs. Wade stand.
There is a mass movement in our country to wipe out a woman's constitutional right to control their own body. No one, especially white Republican political men, should have the power to take that right away.
Our message is clear: we will not go back 50 years to the time of back-alley abortions. This is not about being "pro-abortion," but rather the belief that our constitutional right to have control over our own bodies and to trust women to make the right, personal choice must stand. And we will continue to stand for those beliefs.
Monica Evans
Traverse City