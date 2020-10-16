Supporting straight-ticket
Since the 1972 McGovern campaign, I’ve advocated for a woman’s right to choose and have opposed U.S. involvement in foreign wars. But for the first time, I'm voting a straight-Republican ticket. Joe Biden suffers from dementia or worse and his party supports rioting, looting and violence against police.
Our governor has turned out to be a dictator with her partisan line item vetoes and illegal mandatory orders on how we run our daily lives. President Donald Trump has proven very capable in running this country’s economy, foreign affairs, border security and our American way of life.
Vote GOP.
Michael Estes
Traverse City
