Truth in advertising
Dan O’Neil is Frankenstein? Joe Biden is a vampire? Gary Peters never goes to work? Wow — each of these inferences is a figment of some marketer’s imagination, yet these are the images conveyed in Republican-sponsored advertising for John Roth, President Donald Trump and John James. To whom are these ridiculous fantasy ads directed?
Do the people who “approved the content of these ads,” think that I and the rest of the voting public are so ignorant that we buy into their propagation of fear?
Biden, O’Neil and Peters’ political ads address their actual achievements and goals for our nation. I’m voting for them.
Chris Esper
Traverse City
