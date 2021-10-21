OK, I don’t get it
Our Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore is allocated millions of dollars to preserve our park. The money has been spent to help keep our history alive via renovating the barns and farms of our ancestors. But wait a minute, we were not the first arrivals to this sacred land.
Yes, it’s true our local Odawa and Ojibway people were the true pioneers. Yet I have never seen or even heard a mention of our native people. Be it a plaque or maybe a remake of the homes these people lived in as they carried on with their lives.
Mary Eschbach
Cedar