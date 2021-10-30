Fresh ideas with commissioner
Merek Roman saw an opportunity to enter the race just two days before the filing deadline. In a door to door signature gathering effort, he secured more than 100 signatures. That momentum continued as the door-to-door campaign continued into all eight of Traverse City neighborhoods.
Merek has met with dozens of decision makers to gain understanding of the city's hot topics. Merek's background in engineering and economics will serve the city by making informed decisions.
Please vote for Merek Roman for city commissioner. His fresh ideas and enthusiasm will be a great addition to the Traverse City Board of Commissioners.
Morgan Erickson
Campaign manager
Traverse City