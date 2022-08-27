Imagination Library fosters love of reading
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Grand Traverse Region extends our gratitude to Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings, Midwestern Broadcasting and the Traverse City Record-Eagle for their support of the Imagination Library in our community.
The mission of this book gifting program is to foster a love of reading and to ensure that every young child has easy access to books. Our local Imagination Library program enrolls children in our region and raises the funds needed to buy and mail books.
Books come directly to children each month from birth until their 5th birthday, in their name, at no cost to families. Children eagerly anticipate their books arriving. They want to read them and families benefit from the enjoyment of reading together.
The Imagination Library program also helps to build the skills children need to start kindergarten successfully. These developmentally appropriate books are carefully selected and mailed by the Dollywood Foundation.
Generous donors in our community provide the funds needed to get these books into local children’s hands at no cost to families. Additional donations can help to sustain this program in our community and reach more children. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library GTR is a 501(c)(3) all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Learn more at dpil-gtregion.org.
Jan Engle
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.