Two daughters reply
To Mr. “I once was normal, now I’m confused," (July 30 letter):
We’re white, heterosexual women from two-parent homes; we aren’t dinosaurs!
We empathize with folks from historically-enslaved families knowing that we’re privileged.
We support ourselves, but we’re cognizant that those privileges are not available to everyone because of substandard education and employment opportunities.
We each attended school for 22 years, yet experienced discrimination because of our gender, like not being able get a credit card in our own name. Yes, you are privileged!
We empathize with what our LGBTQ friends are still enduring. Empathy and compassion are traits to aspire to.
We’re of your vintage and lifelong learners; you might ask your grandchildren to help you in to the 21st century.
Many mainstream media provide truthful, vetted information (NY Times, Washington Post, PBS, NBC, CBS, ABC). Questionable information can be verified at snopes.com, PolitiFact.com.
Fair play is denied to many citizens because of substandard education, prejudicial hiring policies and denied opportunities, which you had access to.
We are daughters of WWII veterans, but realize that our country has flaws. We volunteer in an effort to better humanity.
Finally, if you don’t know which toilet to use, we have no advice.
Dorothy Engelman, Holt
Nancy Bujold, Cedar
