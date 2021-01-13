Representatives should serve or resign
If a president has to do something more egregious than inciting insurrection, what would that be? What Donald Trump did was anti-American and intentional. The evidence is recorded on video for all to see. The leader of the executive branch of our government has been lying continuously. He spread conspiracy stories in order to insight riots against the legislative branch of our government to retain power for himself.
Any legislator who continues to repeat Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud needs to be recalled. Every election has glitches, but this election has been the most secure and most thoroughly verified of any in recent history. Even at this late date, every person in Congress must denounce Trump’s behavior and stop perpetuating dangerous mistruths. If our representatives cannot commit to serve the country instead of their own ambitions, they need to resign.
Linda Engelhard
Cedar