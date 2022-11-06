A note on the vote
As we prepare to vote this week, please keep our democracy in mind. I encourage all of us to take three important American principles into the polling booth: First, when you go to vote, do not be intimidated by extremist threats. Second, know the candidates you are voting for. More than a few candidates are election deniers who should not be rewarded for their false and dangerous assertions. Third, urge Republican leadership to stop supporting candidates who started this ghastly period in our history.
Democracy depends on our sacred right to vote.
John Engelhard
Cedar
