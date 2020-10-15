Supporting Odgers for WSU board
Susan Odgers is an ideal candidate for Wayne State University Board of Governors. She has an master's degree and completed coursework for her Ph.D., both from Wayne State. Susan is in touch with the pulse of Detroit and knows the needs of WSU students and their families
Her impressive accomplishments: Northwestern Michigan College instructor, Record-Eagle columnist, Library Board vice president and Human Rights Commission chair. She received the Sarah Hardy Humanitarian of the Year award. She's a good friend.
Susan brings dignity, passion, integrity, thoughtfulness, leadership and hope. She will support veterans, the disabled and LBGTQ.
The WSU Board of Governors needs a proven leader. Vote Susan Odgers.
Tom Emmott
Traverse City
