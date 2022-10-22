U.S. needs to look at conflict in Israel, Iran
The editorial cartoon on Page A4, Friday, Oct. 14, shows the world focused on the Ukraine War while turning its back on the situations in Israel and Iran. Thank you for identifying these other areas of concern and our lack of balanced focus.
Historically, much of the world has looked at the Israeli/Palestinian conflict and tried to take corrective steps. The UN has passed many proposals, only to have them vetoed by the U.S. — more than 40 times.
If more Americans took a serious look at both sides, we might actually come to the understanding that the Israeli/Palestinian conflict continues because the USA enables it to do so. A good start would be a severe reduction in the billions of dollars we send to Israel every year.
Fred Elmore
Suttons Bay
