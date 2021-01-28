Unbelievable
We, along with many others, were appalled as County Commissioner Ron Clous held a rifle across his chest so all watching the recent commission meeting could see it. This occurred in response to a person speaking to the commission. It may not have seemed threatening to Mr. Clous, but is sad to think he was apparently unable to anticipate that others might feel threatened by such a disruption of the meeting. It was clearly out of place at a public meeting of elected officials, to say the least.
The response to this by Chairman Rob Hentschel, as quoted in the Record-Eagle, “that liberals see the incident negatively because it pushes their agenda," misses the point. All of us who have been upset, angry or fearful as a result this menacing act surely have had our “agenda” pushed. That agenda is to help create a community where people can listen with open minds and hearts, speak the truth without fear, show concern for the needs of others and do all we can to contribute to a more caring world.
That agenda is not owned by liberals or conservatives but should be embraced by us all.
John and Sally Ellinger
Traverse City