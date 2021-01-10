Be faithful to the Constitution
Congressman Bergman, a retired Marine Corps general, continues to do the bidding of President Donald Trump. He swore to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States.
Mr. Editor, have you published any evidence of voter fraud? Are you aware of voter fraud? Rep. Bergman has besmirched the Marine Corps whose motto is "semper fidelis," always faithful. Perhaps he should be reminded that he should be faithful to the Constitution, not to a serial liar and demagogue.
Kenneth Eike
Suttons Bay