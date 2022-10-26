This man does not deserve our votes
Lt. Gen. Jack Bergman, as part of his oath as a U.S. Marine, swore to support and defend the Constitution. His oath as a congressman states he will support the Constitution. As he has served multiple terms, he has sworn this multiple times.
Yet it seems to me that he does not support the Constitution and, instead, has sworn allegiance to the disgraced former president.
It is high time to give this congressman a dishonorable discharge and send him home.
Please do not advocate or vote for Bergman. He deserves neither.
Kenneth Eike
Suttons Bay
