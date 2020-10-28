Uplifting arrivals at church
We've been blessed to have several new, young priests assigned to Traverse City parishes who have given some enlightening, inspiring homilies this summer. We've been attending St. Francis Catholic Church and have come away feeling revitalized and hopeful after months of discouraging news.
We feel very safe at church since every other pew is blocked off, face masks are required, the whole church is sanitized between masses, and there is no socializing (unfortunately) inside the church. Masses are live-streamed if you are unable to attend in person.
I'd encourage anyone who is feeling depressed or discouraged right now to consider coming back to church.
Peggy Egelus
Traverse City
