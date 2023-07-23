Recycling program needs to clean up its act
There is talk of increasing the 10-cent deposit on bottles and cans because consumers are not returning them. Perhaps a better idea would be to make it easier to return.
The whole experience of standing in line behind someone who has a cartload of returnables only to find out the machine is full, the sour smell of the whole return area is enough to deter anyone, and the guessing game of which returns go to which store is frustrating.
If recycling is going to work, it needs to be consumer-friendly, with universal returns so any store has to accept any can or bottle, either more machines or a quicker/easier method to return, and cleaner facilities.
Increasing the rate paid for returns is not going to encourage recycling.
Peggy Egelus
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.