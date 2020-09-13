An alarming strategy
People have different opinions regarding the dangers of COVID-19. I found Lori Tulppo's statement in the Aug. 29 Record-Eagle about kids returning to school to get us to herd immunity particularly alarming. Regardless of whether you believe kids should be back in school, promoting herd immunity to deal with COVID is dangerous. Sixty percent of a population would need to be infected before any benefit would occur. Think of every person you know. How many have been infected with COVID? Are you okay with 6 out of every 10 of them becoming infected? How about your child's school? Six out of every 10 students? Six out of every 10 teachers?
Tulppo is confident that high schoolers have strong immune systems. How about our region's vulnerable elderly? To protect them, over 60 percent of younger people would need to become infected.
Allowing 60 percent of our population to become infected would overwhelm our health care system: the opposite of flattening the curve (why we initially closed schools). It's unknown if getting infected with COVID makes a person immune from reinfection, so herd immunity isn't guaranteed.
Still think herd immunity is a good idea? See devastating data from Sweden's infection and death rate after they attempted herd immunity.
Linda Egeler
Elk Rapids
