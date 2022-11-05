Smart voters: Think Line 5
As we who live near the Straits of Mackinac, both Upper and Lower peninsulas, face another election, we should be guided by Line 5. It is the most critical issue in the neighborhood.
Any candidate who supports this threat should be ignored. It has leaked over 100 times, and spilled 3 million gallons. Those old pipes under the Straits will be there another 10 years — almost 80 years old.
It is our single biggest threat to businesses, jobs and quality of life.
Candidates such as Jack Bergman, John Damoose, Melody Wagner, Jack O’Malley, Neil Friske and others want to keep this crude oil time bomb ticking. They are spokesmen for Enbridge, which has been fined for pipeline violations 108 times since 2000, a total of $272 million. In 2018, the company was fined $1.8 million for failures to maintain Line 5.
Enbridge, in federal court, said that shutting down Line 5 would result in a half cent increase in Michigan gasoline.
Enbridge has been fined for non-maintenance and candidates keep peddling their story. If it’s a choice between a candidate who supports this mess, and one who doesn’t, vote for the one who wants the pipeline to go away.
Patrick Egan
Brimley
