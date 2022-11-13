Michigan women set example to follow
Congratulations to the women of Michigan: That’s the message I have been getting from friends around the country. A friend from Ohio said, “I’m jealous of you after the election. I think I might move to Michigan.” A New Hampshire friend wrote: “Michigan gives me hope!”
We can be proud of the fact that women in this state truly care about human rights, democracy and family safety issues. They came out in record numbers to express their values and convictions. We are a model for the nation with more than 40 percent women elected to our state House and Senate, and top leadership in Lansing all women.
Way to go!
Ned Edwards
Beulah
