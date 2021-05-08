Not good policy
It makes no sense that the Munson Health Care system requires all employees to get a flu vaccination, but does not require them to have a COVID-19 vaccination when COVID-19 is far more deadly than flu. And no one can tell me why.
Who is responsible for this ridiculous and insane policy? Who are the anti-science administrators and trustees who risk people’s lives to please the ignorant and dangerous anti-vaccine crowd? Are we not supposed to be pushing toward a fully vaccinated community?
It sounds to me like a political policy. It is certainly not a good public health policy. I’m having a hard time trusting Munson Health Care with my health care.
Ned Edwards
Beulah