The real reasons the city's carbon emission goal will be met
Traverse City is certain to meet its zero-carbon emissions goal by 2050 because, by then, there will be no Traverse City.
It will be under water from permafrost and polar ice cap melting, destroyed by wildfires or weather anomalies. Twenty-seven more summers like this one are sure to do it in. And we are burning more fossil fuel than ever.
When will the media stop blaming “climate change” and start putting the blame where it belongs: on you and me. The headline should read: "Today you killed more than 100 people on Maui by driving your gas-burning car and using electricity produced with fossil fuel.”
We were warned of this 25 years ago. By now, there should be no gas pumps and only electric vehicles. Or there should at least be universal gas rationing, as there was during WWII.
Where are the politicians? Still taking money from oil companies. Where are the churches? Should it not be a mortal sin to drive an SUV with a gas engine?
People are being killed every day so that we can enjoy this convenience. Is there no emergency?
Ned Edwards
Beulah
