Speak up about mental health
I would like to commend the Record-Eagle for their coverage of the mental health care system in our area.
My sister lost her battle with depression over 40 years ago, and it’s disheartening to see that not much progress has been made since then.
A clinic to address the needs of people and families dealing with mental illness would be a step in the right direction.
I applaud Sarah Hammond for her courage in sharing her story. The only way to end the stigma of having a mental illness is for people to speak up.
Cindy Edmonson
Williamsburg