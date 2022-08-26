Word to the wise about polio vaccine
I am in disbelief as I watch the news reports about the discovery of the polio virus in New York City wastewater and the relatively low level of children who are vaccinated against polio. I suspect there are many people in the population who have never witnessed the adverse effects of polio and just don’t understand it.
In the early 1960s, my father was in charge of a school full of children with every level and type of special needs imaginable. Many of the students at this school were simply victims of polio which made it - at best - hard to walk, if not impossible.
My message to those parents who are against vaccines is this: Polio is very real and has devastating consequences. There is a risk/benefit factor with almost every decision we make in our daily lives.
I have personally seen the horrible effects of polio and I am here to tell you the vaccination risk for your child is much less than the benefit it will provide. For the sake of your children, please vaccinate them against this entirely preventable and horrible disease.
Peter Edmonds
Traverse City
