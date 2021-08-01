Healthier drinking culture
Regarding a “healthier drinking culture”: almost five times a week the Record-Eagle prints notices for things such as “paddle for pints,” “bike and beer,” “yoga and beer,” “Wal-Mart wine series” plus ongoing new craft beers and DUI drivers and accidents, more restaurants with liquor licenses, chaos on Union Street after 9 p.m. — all honest reporting.
Yes, I was raised in the dark depression era with no government support when joy and satisfaction resulted from a job well done. How about our community promoting more alternatives with jovial names such as Cracker Barrel with lemonade? Chateau Chantal has only one sparkling juice.
We do have non-alcoholic joys: the Pavilions lawn concerts; other parks have band/musical concerts; jazz, jokes and Jesus for the community at the Presbyterian Church through Aug. 11 with donations going to community charities. Would be nice to promote more such events.
Now for a healthier, happier, joyful Traverse City.
Marge Eckert
Traverse City