All we need to know
Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous and commission Chairman Rob Hentschel are failing miserably at representing the residents of Grand Traverse County. The latest issue, Clous displaying his assault rifle during a livestreamed public meeting and Hentschel’s snickering response, tells us everything we need to know about their suitability for public office.
True, they may reflect the views of some of the voters in their home districts, but they don’t just represent their districts but all of us living in Grand Traverse County.
President Joe Biden, after all, did win the majority of votes in the county, not the so-called Proud Boys or their champion, ex-president Donald Trump.
It’s probably too much to expect that Clous and Hentschel will resign. Here’s hoping that maybe they will recognize that they stepped beyond the line of common respect and decency and try to move toward bringing our community together. Oh, wait. It’s Clous and Hentschel we’re talking about, guys who disparage our governor’s effort to damp down a vicious disease and who think Line 5 is no danger to the Great Lakes.
Wake up, voters.
Bill Echlin
Acme Township