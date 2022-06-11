Hope for a divided community
The Citizens Agricultural Advisory Committee (CAAC) was formed in response to the divisive impact on the peninsula of the WOMP lawsuit plus a request by 19 local agricultural producers on the peninsula who want parity with some of the special uses the wineries have. With the increasing popularity of the peninsula and its unique balance between rural and agricultural heritage, we can only hope to maintain that balance by having updated, well-planned, well-managed zoning ordinances to avoid losing that unique character.
A ray of hope and unity in a divided community comes from the hiring of Jennifer Cram, Peninsula Township planner, to rewrite new zoning ordinances that are equitable, fair and provide parity to all farm operators. That will require compromise, clarity of purpose, well-defined expectations and enforceable rules.
After a very successful career in Larimer County, CO, Jenn brings expert professional guidance, a tireless work ethic, tremendous listening skills, outstanding organizational abilities, honesty and strong leadership traits. I was skeptical of the approach of focusing on rewriting the zoning ordinances as a means to address inconsistency in the zoning code. Still, I’m convinced that under Jenn Cram’s guidance, the community will become more united, less divisive and more robust.
Brit Eaton
Traverse City
