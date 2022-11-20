Observations on first-time, young in-person voters
While the pundits continue to debate the election results, there is one result I was heartened by. As a poll worker in one precinct from Traverse City, I noted a perceptible increase in first time and young adult in-person voting.
People, young and old, returning to the polls from a hiatus, to young adults attending with parents, the turnout was notable. Nationwide, young people have turned out in record numbers, and the youngest member elected to the U.S. House of Representatives at the age of 27 is a national supporter of efforts to curb gun violence.
My message to those voters is this: Do not be discouraged from integrating into your life your right to vote. The issues are pressing this election cycle and you are to be applauded. However, involvement in the political process is a long game and comes with many disappointments, along with celebrations.
You are essential to the success of democracy. People younger than 40 are now the largest voting bloc in the country.
You have made a difference and I am confident you will in the future.
Thank you.
Jeanine Easterday, R.N.
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.