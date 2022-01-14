Think critically
Recently, I discovered a new word. Sophistry: "Reasoning that seems plausible on a superficial level but is actually unsound, or reasoning that is used to deceive.”
AHA! I found a word to describe the current state of affairs, resonating at the local, state and national levels. Locally, the current letter writing campaign regarding (SOD) “Save Our Downtown” is replete with misrepresentation of facts, clear to those familiar with the issue. Statewide sophistry is found in the Jan. 5 edition of the Record-Eagle opined by the League of Women Voters. LWV principles include “responsible government should be responsive to the will of the people.”
They note that the Secure MI Vote petition drive is deceptive. It is in fact a clear example of sophistry. One may assume that a petition drive aims to put an issue on the ballot but in actuality, the drive installs restrictive legislation without a vote of the people.
I write this on Jan. 6, the most flagrant example of national sophistry that has torn our nation apart. I implore the reader to think for yourself and think critically whenever considering a controversial issue. Most of all, think about the value of democracy we all hold so dear.
Jeanine Easterday, R.N.
Traverse City