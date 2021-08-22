Political overreach
Once again, the Grand Traverse County commission chairperson can be found wasting taxpayer dollars instead of doing his job. Presenting a resolution to ban county government from implementing mask mandates is not only irrelevant, but the provision to “send a letter” to every one of over 3,000 counties in the United States magnifies this insanity and further wastes taxpayer dollars.
There is no statewide mask mandate or vaccine mandate. There is no government authority over private business about how to run their business. It is obvious that by trying to regulate private business, this resolution is a totally unacceptable overreach of local government.
Meanwhile, the county commission chair sits on $18,081,253 in America Rescue Plan Act funds that have never been discussed or even investigated. Seems they are too busy with political overreach to do their job.
Jeanine Easterday
Traverse City