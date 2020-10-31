Trump lacks leadership
Consider President Donald Trump's lack of leadership during COVID-19, efforts to eliminate the ACA. He separated children from their parents. Trump promised a healthcare plan and to address our infrastructure; he did neither.
Former chief of staff Kelly told friends Trump "is the most flawed person" he's ever known. He also said Trump’s “dishonesty” is “astounding” and “pathetic."
Fires, floods and hurricanes spread. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord.
Trump identifies with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un — who eliminated political opposition. Trump encourages fringe groups to threaten leaders and their families — i.e. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Ron Dykstra
Beulah
