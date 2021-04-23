HR 1 combats curbs on ballot access
Voter suppression by the GOP is the New Jim Crow.
House Resolution 1 is a piece of legislation that would guarantee access, security and integrity to future elections. Voter suppression violates the 15th and the 19th Amendments to our Constitution. Republicans are mounting a campaign across the country including Michigan to oppose HR 1.
Voter suppression has already started in many states including Michigan. Legislation has been introduced to purge voter rolls, making it more difficult to vote absentee, and reduce the number of voting precincts and voter drop boxes.
Voter suppression efforts by Republicans nationwide include: Eliminating no-excuse absentee voting; requiring more ID for absentee voting; limiting weekend voting; banning offering food or drink in line at polls; restricting absentee ballot deposit boxes; restrictions on mail-in voting; creating barriers to casting mail-in ballots; expanding voter roll purges; limiting voter registration opportunities; and instituting more strict voting ID laws.
Ron Dykstra
Beulah