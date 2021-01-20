Remove those involved
Amendment 14 states “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress … or a member of any State Legislature who having previously taken an oath to support the Constitution of the United States shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
Voters in Michigan should examine the involvement of our congressman and state representative along with other Republicans in Congress. There can be no bipartisan cooperation until justice is served. Those involved in the insurrection need to be removed from their seat in Congress or the Michigan legislature according to the 14th Amendment of our Constitution.
Ron Dykstra
Beulah