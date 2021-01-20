Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.