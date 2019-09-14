Gravel pit in Benzie
When Alan Leman applied for a special land use permit (SUP) to build an open pit gravel mine in a residentially zoned area in Benzie County, a standing-room-only crowd attended the Aug. 19 Homestead/Inland Township Joint Planning Commission meeting. Nobody applauded his request.
Residents objected to a loss of quality of life, loss of property value and tax base, carcinogenic silica dust, perilous traffic on a fast, blind corner, water table damage and despoiling our precious Platte River.
Since our Master Plan emphasizes protecting our excellent environment for future generations, why are we even talking about a mining SUP? In 2011 our Republican-controlled Michigan Legislature and our Republican governor decided to drop many environmental protections to favor industry.
So they amended the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act to prevent townships from regulating landowners’ mining, allowing activity that harms neighbors and the environment, which we depend on for tourism. What about that industry?
It will be hard to stop Leman — who lives in Traverse City, not in Benzie — from ruining lives and livelihoods in Benzie to line his pockets. Township officials must do all they can to persuade Leman that digging here is a lost cause.
Keira Duvernoy
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.