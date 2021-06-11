Seeking balance
In the opinion section today, June 3, there was a piece by Marc A. Thiessen. In looking him up I see he works for American Enterprise and Fox News besides the Washington Post. I think your readers should know this. He obviously is very conservative, biased and provides only the information he wants without giving any other perspective.
At the same time, I do not see any letters or publications in the editorial section by Robert Reich. Please provide a balance when publishing a biased perspective.
Bob Dunn
Thompsonville