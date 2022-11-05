Republicans, stand up for your party
As we approach this 2022 election, we ought to listen to what former Republican Sen. Margaret Smith had to say about Joseph McCarthy:
In “Declaration of Conscience,” Smith charged that her Republican colleague had “debased” Senate deliberations “through the selfish political exploitation of fear, bigotry, ignorance and intolerance.”
She said, “The American people are sick and tired of being afraid to speak their minds lest they be politically smeared as ‘Communists’ or ‘Fascists’ by their opponents. Freedom of speech is not what it used to be in America. It has been so abused by some that it is not exercised by others.”
This being said is true today with the Republican Party leaders. When will the Republicans stand up to their fear-mongering, bigoted, ignorant and intolerant representatives?
When will the people vote these people out of office?
Now is the time you can support our Constitution.
Robert Dunn
Thompsonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.